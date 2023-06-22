After hitting .270 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Ty France and the Seattle Mariners face the New York Yankees (who will start Domingo German) at 7:05 PM ET on Thursday.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Yankees.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Thursday, June 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán

Domingo Germán TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Ty France At The Plate

France leads Seattle in slugging percentage (.415) thanks to 27 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 42nd, his on-base percentage ranks 54th, and he is 93rd in the league in slugging.

In 49 of 71 games this season (69.0%) France has had a hit, and in 21 of those games he had more than one (29.6%).

He has hit a home run in five games this year (7.0%), leaving the park in 1.9% of his chances at the plate.

France has picked up an RBI in 23 games this year (32.4%), with two or more RBI in seven of them (9.9%).

In 49.3% of his games this season (35 of 71), he has scored, and in seven of those games (9.9%) he has scored more than once.

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 33 .295 AVG .254 .381 OBP .304 .504 SLG .326 17 XBH 10 6 HR 0 23 RBI 9 26/12 K/BB 25/6 1 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings