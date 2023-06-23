A round of 16 match is next for Jeffrey John Wolf in the Viking International Eastbourne, and he will play Luca van Assche. Wolf currently has +1200 odds to be crowned champion at Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre.

Wolf at the 2023 Viking International Eastbourne

Next Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Tournament Dates: June 23 - July 1

Venue: Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre

Location: Eastbourne, United Kingdom

Court Surface: Grass

Wolf's Next Match

Wolf has advanced to the round of 16, where he will meet van Assche on Wednesday, June 28 at 8:40 AM ET (after beating Tomas Martin Etcheverry 6-2, 6-4).

Wolf Stats

Wolf defeated Etcheverry 6-2, 6-4 on Monday in the Round of 32.

The 24-year-old Wolf is 28-24 over the past year and is still seeking his first tournament title.

Wolf has not won any of his one tournaments on grass over the past 12 months, with a record of 1-2 on that surface.

In his 52 matches over the past 12 months, across all court surfaces, Wolf has averaged 24.5 games.

Wolf, over the past 12 months, has played three matches on grass, and 21.0 games per match.

Over the past year, Wolf has been victorious in 22.4% of his return games and 80.1% of his service games.

Wolf has claimed 71.4% of his service games on grass over the past year and 16.7% of his return games.

