After hitting .154 with a home run, five walks and two RBI in his past 10 games, Kolten Wong and the Seattle Mariners face the Baltimore Orioles (who will start Kyle Gibson) at 7:05 PM ET on Friday.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Yankees.

Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Kolten Wong At The Plate

Wong is batting .167 with three doubles, a home run and 13 walks.

In 35.7% of his games this season (15 of 42), Wong has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (11.9%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a home run in one of 42 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.

Wong has driven in a run in seven games this year (16.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 11 of 42 games (26.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 21 .138 AVG .191 .275 OBP .243 .155 SLG .265 1 XBH 3 0 HR 1 4 RBI 6 17/8 K/BB 16/5 0 SB 0

