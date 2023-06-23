Friday's contest that pits the Baltimore Orioles (45-28) versus the Seattle Mariners (36-37) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-3 in favor of the Orioles. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET on June 23.

The Mariners will call on Logan Gilbert (4-4) against the Orioles and Kyle Gibson (8-4).

Mariners vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 23, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Friday, June 23, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: MASN

Mariners vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Orioles 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 3-4 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Mariners have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Mariners have been favored 48 times and won 26, or 54.2%, of those games.

Seattle has a record of 26-22 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -115 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Mariners.

Seattle has scored 321 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Mariners have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.87).

Mariners Schedule