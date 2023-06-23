In the series opener on Friday, June 23, Logan Gilbert will take the mound for the Seattle Mariners (36-37) as they square off against the Baltimore Orioles (45-28), who will answer with Kyle Gibson. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 PM ET at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

The favored Mariners have -115 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Orioles, who are listed at -105. The total is 8.5 runs for the matchup.

Mariners vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Probable Pitchers: Gilbert - SEA (4-4, 4.31 ERA) vs Gibson - BAL (8-4, 3.94 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Mariners vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Mariners versus Orioles game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Mariners (-115) in this matchup, means that you think the Mariners will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $18.70 back.

There are many other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Ty France hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Mariners vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have won 26, or 54.2%, of the 48 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Mariners have gone 26-22 (winning 54.2% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Seattle, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

The Mariners have a 3-4 record over the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Seattle and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Orioles have been victorious in 17, or 50%, of the 34 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Orioles have a win-loss record of 17-16 when favored by -105 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

In five games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Orioles had a record of 2-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Baltimore and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Mariners vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Julio Rodríguez 1.5 (+145) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+170) Jarred Kelenic 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+185) Cal Raleigh 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+155) Ty France 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+155) Teoscar Hernández 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+155)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +5000 17th 4th Win AL West +1600 - 4th

Think the Mariners can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Seattle and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.