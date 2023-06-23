Player prop bet options for Ty France, Adley Rutschman and others are available when the Seattle Mariners visit the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Orioles Game Info

When: Friday, June 23, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Friday, June 23, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: MASN

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Logan Gilbert Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Gilbert Stats

Logan Gilbert (4-4) will take to the mound for the Mariners and make his 15th start of the season.

In 14 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in seven of them.

Gilbert has 11 starts of five or more innings this season in 14 chances. He averages 5.7 innings per outing.

He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.

The 26-year-old ranks 47th in ERA (4.31), 12th in WHIP (1.071), and 24th in K/9 (9.5) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Gilbert Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. White Sox Jun. 17 5.1 6 2 2 3 3 at Angels Jun. 11 3.0 8 7 6 2 0 at Padres Jun. 6 7.0 3 1 1 6 2 vs. Yankees May. 30 4.0 7 7 5 4 1 vs. Athletics May. 25 8.0 3 2 2 6 0

Ty France Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

France Stats

France has put up 77 hits with 21 doubles, seven home runs and 18 walks. He has driven in 33 runs with one stolen base.

He has a slash line of .274/.345/.423 so far this year.

France will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .158 with a home run, a walk and an RBI.

France Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees Jun. 22 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 0 at Yankees Jun. 21 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Yankees Jun. 20 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 18 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 17 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0

Julio Rodríguez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Rodríguez Stats

Julio Rodriguez has 14 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 22 walks and 39 RBI (70 total hits). He has stolen 16 bases.

He's slashing .238/.300/.415 so far this year.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees Jun. 22 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Yankees Jun. 21 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 1 at Yankees Jun. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 18 1-for-3 0 0 2 2 1 vs. White Sox Jun. 17 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 2

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Adley Rutschman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Rutschman Stats

Rutschman has 73 hits with 11 doubles, 10 home runs, 49 walks and 32 RBI.

He's slashed .272/.382/.425 so far this season.

Rutschman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Rays Jun. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Rays Jun. 20 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 at Cubs Jun. 18 1-for-5 0 0 1 2 at Cubs Jun. 17 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 at Cubs Jun. 16 1-for-4 1 0 0 1

Anthony Santander Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Santander Stats

Anthony Santander has 68 hits with 20 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 26 walks and 42 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .257/.324/.464 so far this year.

Santander Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays Jun. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Jun. 20 2-for-5 2 1 3 5 0 at Cubs Jun. 18 2-for-5 1 1 1 5 0 at Cubs Jun. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Jun. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

