Mariners vs. Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers Today - June 23
The Seattle Mariners (36-37) visit the Baltimore Orioles (45-28) to open a three-game series at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, with first pitch at 7:05 PM ET on Friday. The Mariners are coming off a series defeat to the Yankees, and the Orioles a series split with the Rays.
The Mariners will look to Logan Gilbert (4-4) against the Orioles and Kyle Gibson (8-4).
Mariners vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV: MASN
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
- Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Probable Pitchers: Gilbert - SEA (4-4, 4.31 ERA) vs Gibson - BAL (8-4, 3.94 ERA)
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Gilbert
- The Mariners will send Gilbert (4-4) to the mound for his 15th start this season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.31, a 5.25 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.071 in 14 games this season.
- He has earned a quality start seven times in 14 starts this season.
- In 14 starts, Gilbert has pitched through or past the fifth inning 11 times. He has a season average of 5.7 frames per outing.
- He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.
Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Gibson
- Gibson (8-4 with a 3.94 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Orioles, his 16th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 35-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.94, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 15 games this season. Opponents are hitting .257 against him.
- Gibson is trying to continue a second-game quality start streak in this outing.
- Gibson will try to pitch five or more innings for his 10th straight appearance. He's averaging 5.9 innings per outing.
- He has made one appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 35-year-old ranks 34th in ERA (3.94), 41st in WHIP (1.270), and 58th in K/9 (6.6).
