Teoscar Hernandez and his .390 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (91 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Baltimore Orioles and Kyle Gibson on June 23 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 3-for-4 against the Yankees.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

Kyle Gibson TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

Hernandez is hitting .254 with 10 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 15 walks.

In 64.4% of his games this season (47 of 73), Hernandez has picked up at least one hit, and in 21 of those games (28.8%) he recorded at least two.

In 16.4% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 28 games this year (38.4%), Hernandez has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (15.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 25 times this year (34.2%), including four games with multiple runs (5.5%).

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 35 .227 AVG .281 .276 OBP .322 .404 SLG .482 13 XBH 12 6 HR 7 17 RBI 24 51/8 K/BB 45/7 2 SB 2

Orioles Pitching Rankings