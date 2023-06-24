On Saturday, Cal Raleigh (.500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Seattle Mariners face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Dean Kremer. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Orioles.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

Raleigh is hitting .226 with 11 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 24 walks.

Raleigh has picked up a hit in 54.7% of his 64 games this season, with more than one hit in 21.9% of them.

He has gone deep in eight games this year (12.5%), leaving the park in 4.1% of his plate appearances.

Raleigh has had an RBI in 18 games this year (28.1%), including eight multi-RBI outings (12.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 40.6% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 9.4%.

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 31 .248 AVG .202 .290 OBP .314 .393 SLG .452 11 XBH 11 3 HR 7 16 RBI 15 29/7 K/BB 33/17 0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings