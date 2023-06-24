Following the first round of the Travelers Championship, Denny McCarthy stands atop the leaderboard with a score of -10.

Looking to bet on Denny McCarthy at the Travelers Championship this week? Read on for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Denny McCarthy Insights

McCarthy has finished below par seven times and shot 13 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds.

He has recorded the best score of the day in one of his last 18 rounds, while scoring among the top five in four rounds and the top 10 on five occasions.

McCarthy has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in six of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

McCarthy has finished in the top 10 twice in his past five appearances, and as high as the top five in one.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut four times.

McCarthy has finished with a score better than the tournament average in three of his past five events, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 24 -7 277 0 20 2 5 $5.4M

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

McCarthy has had an average finish of 60th in his past five appearances at this tournament.

McCarthy has made the cut two times in his previous five entries in this event.

The most recent time McCarthy played this event was in 2022, and he failed to make the cut.

The par-70 course measures 6,852 yards this week, which is 258 yards shorter than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

TPC River Highlands has seen an average tournament score of -5 recently, matching the Tour scoring average including all courses in the past year.

Courses that McCarthy has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,258 yards, 406 yards longer than the 6,852-yard TPC River Highlands this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -5 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

McCarthy's Last Time Out

McCarthy was somewhat mediocre over the 20 par-3 holes at the U.S. Open, averaging 3.10 strokes to finish in the 59th percentile of the field.

His 4.03-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the U.S. Open was strong, putting him in the 87th percentile of the field.

On the 12 par-5 holes at the U.S. Open, McCarthy shot better than 43% of the field (averaging 4.83 strokes).

McCarthy recorded a birdie or better on three of 20 par-3s at the U.S. Open (the tournament average was 1.6).

On the 20 par-3s at the U.S. Open, McCarthy carded five bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 3.6).

McCarthy's seven birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the U.S. Open were more than the tournament average (4.1).

In that most recent outing, McCarthy's showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse eight times (compared to the field's better average, 7.5).

McCarthy finished the U.S. Open bettering the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.9) with three on the 12 par-5 holes.

On the 12 par-5s at the U.S. Open, McCarthy recorded fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average of 1.4.

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

70 / 6,852 yards McCarthy Odds to Win: +600 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect McCarthy's performance prior to the 2023 Travelers Championship.

