The Seattle Mariners and J.P. Crawford, who went 0-for-2 last time out, take on Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Yankees.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer

Dean Kremer TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on J.P. Crawford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

Crawford is hitting .239 with 14 doubles, four home runs and 39 walks.

He ranks 112th in batting average, 45th in on base percentage, and 145th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB play.

Crawford has picked up a hit in 58.8% of his 68 games this season, with more than one hit in 20.6% of them.

He has hit a long ball in 5.9% of his games in 2023 (four of 68), and 1.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 22.1% of his games this season, Crawford has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 42.6% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 14.7%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 32 .260 AVG .217 .372 OBP .323 .382 SLG .313 9 XBH 9 3 HR 1 11 RBI 13 32/22 K/BB 20/17 0 SB 1

Orioles Pitching Rankings