Jarred Kelenic Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Orioles - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 7:25 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Jarred Kelenic (hitting .167 in his past 10 games) and the Seattle Mariners play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Dean Kremer. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Orioles.
Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Jarred Kelenic At The Plate
- Kelenic leads Seattle in total hits (65) this season while batting .254 with 30 extra-base hits.
- Kelenic has had a hit in 49 of 70 games this season (70.0%), including multiple hits 13 times (18.6%).
- He has homered in 15.7% of his games this year, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 38.6% of his games this season, Kelenic has notched at least one RBI. In six of those games (8.6%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 34.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (8.6%).
Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|36
|.238
|AVG
|.269
|.304
|OBP
|.340
|.426
|SLG
|.500
|13
|XBH
|17
|4
|HR
|7
|17
|RBI
|18
|46/11
|K/BB
|49/15
|5
|SB
|4
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.3 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Orioles' 4.31 team ERA ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (86 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Orioles will send Kremer (8-3) to the mound for his 16th start of the season. He is 8-3 with a 4.56 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the right-hander went five innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 27-year-old's 4.56 ERA ranks 58th, 1.407 WHIP ranks 57th, and 8 K/9 ranks 44th among qualifying pitchers this season.
