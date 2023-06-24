Kolten Wong Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Orioles - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 7:25 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After hitting .179 with a home run, three walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Kolten Wong and the Seattle Mariners take on the Baltimore Orioles (who will hand the ball to Dean Kremer) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Orioles.
Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kolten Wong? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Mariners Injury Report
|Mariners vs Orioles Betting Trends & Stats
|Mariners vs Orioles Pitching Matchup
|Mariners vs Orioles Player Props
|How to Watch Mariners vs Orioles
|Mariners vs Orioles Odds
|Mariners vs Orioles Prediction
Kolten Wong At The Plate
- Wong is hitting .169 with three doubles, a home run and 13 walks.
- In 37.2% of his games this season (16 of 43), Wong has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (11.6%) he recorded more than one.
- He has homered in only one game this season.
- In eight games this season (18.6%), Wong has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 11 games this year (25.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|22
|.138
|AVG
|.194
|.275
|OBP
|.241
|.155
|SLG
|.264
|1
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|4
|RBI
|7
|17/8
|K/BB
|16/5
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.3 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Orioles have a 4.31 team ERA that ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (86 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kremer (8-3 with a 4.56 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his 16th of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when he went five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 27-year-old's 4.56 ERA ranks 58th, 1.407 WHIP ranks 57th, and 8 K/9 ranks 44th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.