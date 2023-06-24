After hitting .179 with a home run, three walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Kolten Wong and the Seattle Mariners take on the Baltimore Orioles (who will hand the ball to Dean Kremer) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer

Dean Kremer TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Discover More About This Game

Kolten Wong At The Plate

Wong is hitting .169 with three doubles, a home run and 13 walks.

In 37.2% of his games this season (16 of 43), Wong has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (11.6%) he recorded more than one.

He has homered in only one game this season.

In eight games this season (18.6%), Wong has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 11 games this year (25.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 22 .138 AVG .194 .275 OBP .241 .155 SLG .264 1 XBH 3 0 HR 1 4 RBI 7 17/8 K/BB 16/5 0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings