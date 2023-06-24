Saturday's game features the Baltimore Orioles (45-29) and the Seattle Mariners (37-37) squaring off at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Orioles according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 4:05 PM ET on June 24.

The Orioles will give the nod to Dean Kremer (8-3, 4.56 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Mariners will counter with Bryce Miller (5-3, 3.68 ERA).

Mariners vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: MASN

MASN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Mariners vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Orioles 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Mariners' past 10 games.

The Mariners have won in eight, or 36.4%, of the 22 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Seattle has come away with a win eight times in 16 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Mariners have a 51.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Seattle scores the 17th-most runs in baseball (334 total, 4.5 per game).

The Mariners have the eighth-best ERA (3.83) in the majors this season.

Mariners Schedule