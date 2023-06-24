How to Watch the Mariners vs. Orioles Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 24
The Baltimore Orioles and Gunnar Henderson will take the field against the Seattle Mariners and J.P. Crawford on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Mariners vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MASN
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
- Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
|Mariners Injury Report
|Orioles vs Mariners Betting Trends & Stats
|Orioles vs Mariners Pitching Matchup
|Orioles vs Mariners Player Props
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners' 83 home runs rank 18th in Major League Baseball.
- Fueled by 212 extra-base hits, Seattle ranks 25th in MLB with a .385 slugging percentage this season.
- The Mariners have a team batting average of .230 this season, which ranks 25th among MLB teams.
- Seattle has scored the 17th-most runs in the majors this season with 334 (4.5 per game).
- The Mariners have an OBP of .309 this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Mariners rank just 27th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.8 whiffs per contest.
- Seattle strikes out 9.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, ninth-best in MLB.
- Seattle has pitched to a 3.83 ERA this season, which ranks eighth in baseball.
- The Mariners have a combined 1.189 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-lowest in MLB.
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Mariners will hand the ball to Bryce Miller (5-3) for his 10th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw seven innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up one earned run while allowing four hits.
- He's going for his third quality start in a row.
- Miller has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- In nine appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/18/2023
|White Sox
|W 5-1
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Lance Lynn
|6/20/2023
|Yankees
|L 3-1
|Away
|George Kirby
|Gerrit Cole
|6/21/2023
|Yankees
|L 4-2
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|Jhony Brito
|6/22/2023
|Yankees
|W 10-2
|Away
|Bryan Woo
|Domingo Germán
|6/23/2023
|Orioles
|W 13-1
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Kyle Gibson
|6/24/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Bryce Miller
|Dean Kremer
|6/25/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|George Kirby
|Dean Kremer
|6/26/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|Trevor Williams
|6/27/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Bryan Woo
|Jake Irvin
|6/28/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|Patrick Corbin
|6/30/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Yonny Chirinos
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.