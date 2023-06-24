The Baltimore Orioles and Gunnar Henderson will take the field against the Seattle Mariners and J.P. Crawford on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Mariners vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN

MASN Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners' 83 home runs rank 18th in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 212 extra-base hits, Seattle ranks 25th in MLB with a .385 slugging percentage this season.

The Mariners have a team batting average of .230 this season, which ranks 25th among MLB teams.

Seattle has scored the 17th-most runs in the majors this season with 334 (4.5 per game).

The Mariners have an OBP of .309 this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Mariners rank just 27th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.8 whiffs per contest.

Seattle strikes out 9.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, ninth-best in MLB.

Seattle has pitched to a 3.83 ERA this season, which ranks eighth in baseball.

The Mariners have a combined 1.189 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-lowest in MLB.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

The Mariners will hand the ball to Bryce Miller (5-3) for his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw seven innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up one earned run while allowing four hits.

He's going for his third quality start in a row.

Miller has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In nine appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 6/18/2023 White Sox W 5-1 Home Bryce Miller Lance Lynn 6/20/2023 Yankees L 3-1 Away George Kirby Gerrit Cole 6/21/2023 Yankees L 4-2 Away Luis Castillo Jhony Brito 6/22/2023 Yankees W 10-2 Away Bryan Woo Domingo Germán 6/23/2023 Orioles W 13-1 Away Logan Gilbert Kyle Gibson 6/24/2023 Orioles - Away Bryce Miller Dean Kremer 6/25/2023 Orioles - Away George Kirby Dean Kremer 6/26/2023 Nationals - Home Luis Castillo Trevor Williams 6/27/2023 Nationals - Home Bryan Woo Jake Irvin 6/28/2023 Nationals - Home Logan Gilbert Patrick Corbin 6/30/2023 Rays - Home Bryce Miller Yonny Chirinos

