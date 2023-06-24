Top Player Prop Bets for Mariners vs. Orioles on June 24, 2023
Ty France and Adley Rutschman are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Seattle Mariners and the Baltimore Orioles meet at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Saturday (starting at 4:05 PM ET).
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Mariners vs. Orioles Game Info
- When: Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland
- How to Watch on TV: MASN
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
|Mariners Injury Report
|Orioles vs Mariners Betting Trends & Stats
|Orioles vs Mariners Pitching Matchup
MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners
Ty France Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
France Stats
- France has collected 80 hits with 21 doubles, seven home runs and 19 walks. He has driven in 34 runs with one stolen base.
- He has a slash line of .281/.352/.428 on the season.
- France hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with a home run, two walks and two RBI.
France Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Orioles
|Jun. 23
|3-for-4
|2
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Yankees
|Jun. 22
|1-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Yankees
|Jun. 21
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Yankees
|Jun. 20
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 18
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Julio Rodríguez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Rodríguez Stats
- Julio Rodriguez has recorded 71 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 40 runs with 16 stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .237/.301/.411 on the season.
- Rodriguez enters this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .158 with a double, four walks and three RBI.
Rodríguez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Orioles
|Jun. 23
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Yankees
|Jun. 22
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Yankees
|Jun. 21
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Yankees
|Jun. 20
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 18
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
Bet on player props for Ty France, Julio Rodríguez or other Mariners players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles
Dean Kremer Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -105)
Kremer Stats
- The Orioles will hand the ball to Dean Kremer (8-3) for his 16th start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start six times in 15 starts this season.
- Kremer has 12 starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 15 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 27-year-old's 4.56 ERA ranks 58th, 1.407 WHIP ranks 57th, and 8 K/9 ranks 44th.
Kremer Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Cubs
|Jun. 18
|5.0
|3
|3
|1
|7
|2
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jun. 13
|6.0
|8
|2
|2
|6
|0
|at Brewers
|Jun. 7
|5.0
|9
|6
|6
|5
|0
|at Giants
|Jun. 2
|6.0
|5
|2
|2
|6
|2
|vs. Rangers
|May. 27
|6.1
|5
|3
|3
|5
|2
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Bryce Miller's player props with BetMGM.
Adley Rutschman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Rutschman Stats
- Rutschman has put up 73 hits with 11 doubles, 10 home runs and 49 walks. He has driven in 32 runs.
- He's slashed .269/.379/.421 so far this season.
Rutschman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 23
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|Jun. 21
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|Jun. 20
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Jun. 18
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|at Cubs
|Jun. 17
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
Anthony Santander Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Santander Stats
- Anthony Santander has 69 hits with 20 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 26 walks. He has driven in 43 runs with one stolen base.
- He's slashing .257/.323/.472 so far this year.
Santander Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 23
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Rays
|Jun. 21
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|Jun. 20
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|3
|5
|0
|at Cubs
|Jun. 18
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Cubs
|Jun. 17
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Adley Rutschman, Anthony Santander or other Orioles players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.