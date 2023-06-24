Mariners vs. Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers Today - June 24
The Seattle Mariners (37-37) will look to Teoscar Hernandez, riding a two-game homer streak, against the Baltimore Orioles (45-29) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday, at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
The Mariners will give the nod to Bryce Miller (5-3) against the Orioles and Dean Kremer (8-3).
Mariners vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV: MASN
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
- Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Probable Pitchers: Miller - SEA (5-3, 3.68 ERA) vs Kremer - BAL (8-3, 4.56 ERA)
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryce Miller
- Miller (5-3) will take the mound for the Mariners, his 10th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed four hits in seven innings pitched against the Chicago White Sox on Sunday.
- The 24-year-old has pitched in nine games this season with an ERA of 3.68, a 5.63 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of .877.
- He's going for his third straight quality start.
- Miller has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in nine chances this season.
Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dean Kremer
- Kremer (8-3 with a 4.56 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his 16th of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when he went five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.56, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .288 against him.
- Kremer has collected six quality starts this season.
- Kremer will try to build upon a 13-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.4 innings per outing).
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 15 appearances this season.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 58th in ERA (4.56), 57th in WHIP (1.407), and 44th in K/9 (8) among pitchers who qualify.
