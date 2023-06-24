Saturday's WNBA slate includes the Phoenix Mercury (2-9) hitting the road to play Jewell Loyd and the Seattle Storm (3-9) at Climate Pledge Arena. The game starts at 9:00 PM ET.

Seattle fell short of victory by a final score of 80-68 against Indiana last time out. The team was led by Loyd's 19 points, four assists and two steals and Ezi Magbegor's 18 points and six rebounds. Phoenix lost to Las Vegas 99-79 in their last game. Sug Sutton (21 PTS, 56.3 FG%) ended the game as Phoenix's top scorer.

Storm vs. Mercury Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Storm (-145 to win)

Storm (-145 to win) Who's the underdog?: Mercury (+120 to win)

Mercury (+120 to win) What's the spread?: Storm (-2.5)

Storm (-2.5) What's the over/under?: 160.5

160.5 When: Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington TV: Twitter, FOX13+, Prime Video, and AZFamily

Storm Season Stats

The Storm have struggled to score points this season, ranking third-worst in the league with 76.4 points per game. They've done better at the other end, ranking ninth by giving up 84.8 points per contest.

Seattle has been falling short in terms of rebounding this season, ranking third-worst in the WNBA in rebounds per game (32.8) and second-worst in rebounds allowed per game (37.2).

The Storm haven't put up many dimes this season, ranking worst in the WNBA with 16.1 assists per game.

Seattle is averaging 13 turnovers per game (fifth-ranked in WNBA) this season, while forcing 13.8 turnovers per contest (fifth-ranked).

The Storm own a 34.7% three-point percentage this year (fourth-ranked in WNBA), but they've really thrived by draining 8.5 threes per game (third-best).

It's been a tough stretch for Seattle in terms of threes allowed, as it is surrendering 8.3 threes per game (second-worst in WNBA) and is allowing a 39.1% three-point percentage to opposing teams (worst).

Storm Home/Away Splits

The Storm have been much worse offensively at home, where they average 72.1 points per game, compared to road games, where they average 85 per game. Defensively, they are much better in home games, where they allow 82.3 points per game, versus road games, where they allow opponents to score 90 per game.

In home games, Seattle averages 0.4 fewer rebounds per game than on the road (32.6 at home, 33 on the road), while it lets its opponents grab 5.8 more boards in home games than in road games (39.1 at home, 33.3 on the road).

The Storm average 3.3 less assists at home compared to on the road in 2023 (15 at home, 18.3 on the road). The 2023 WNBA campaign has seen Seattle commit fewer turnovers at home (12.5 per game) than on the road (14). It has forced more turnovers at home (15.3 per game) than on the road (11).

The Storm connect on 4.9 fewer three-pointers when playing at home (6.9 per game) than on the road (11.8).They also shoot a worse percentage at home (30.2% in home games compared to 42% on the road).

Seattle concedes 0.7000000000000011 fewer three-pointers when playing at home (8.1 per game) than on the road (8.8). But it concedes a higher three-point shooting percentage at home (39.2% in home games compared to 38.9% on the road).

Storm Moneyline and ATS Records

The Storm are the moneyline favorite in their first game this season.

The Storm have yet to play a game with moneyline odds of -145 or shorter.

Against the spread, Seattle is 7-4-0 this season.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Storm have an implied win probability of 59.2%.

