The Phoenix Mercury (2-9), on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at Climate Pledge Arena, will try to break a four-game losing streak when visiting the Seattle Storm (3-9). This contest is at 9:00 PM ET on Twitter, FOX13+, Prime Video, and AZFamily.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Storm vs. Mercury matchup in this article.

Storm vs. Mercury Game Info

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Twitter, FOX13+, Prime Video, and AZFamily
  • Location: Seattle, Washington
  • Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Storm vs. Mercury Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Storm Moneyline Mercury Moneyline
DraftKings Storm (-2) 161.5 -135 +115 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Storm (-2.5) 161.5 -140 +115 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Storm (-1.5) 161.5 -140 +105 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Storm vs. Mercury Betting Trends

  • The Storm are 7-4-0 ATS this season.
  • The Mercury have won just two games against the spread this year.
  • Phoenix has been an underdog by 2.5 points or more seven times this year, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.
  • A total of five out of the Storm's 11 games this season have hit the over.
  • Mercury games have hit the over five out of 10 times this season.

