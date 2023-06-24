Tom Murphy Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Orioles - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 7:25 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Tom Murphy and his .548 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
He collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a double and a home run) in his last game against the Orioles.
Tom Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Tom Murphy At The Plate
- Murphy has nine doubles, three home runs and five walks while hitting .232.
- Murphy has gotten a hit in 13 of 26 games this season (50.0%), including six multi-hit games (23.1%).
- In 11.5% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Murphy has driven in a run in four games this season (15.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In six games this year (23.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Tom Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|12
|.205
|AVG
|.263
|.255
|OBP
|.293
|.455
|SLG
|.447
|7
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|4
|16/3
|K/BB
|13/2
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.3 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Orioles have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.31).
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (86 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Orioles are sending Kremer (8-3) out to make his 16th start of the season. He is 8-3 with a 4.56 ERA and 72 strikeouts through 81 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the right-hander went five innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 58th in ERA (4.56), 57th in WHIP (1.407), and 44th in K/9 (8) among qualifying pitchers.
