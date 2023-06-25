Cal Raleigh Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Orioles - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 6:24 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Cal Raleigh (.361 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 60 points above season-long percentage) and the Seattle Mariners face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Bradish. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Orioles.
Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Cal Raleigh? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Mariners Injury Report
|Mariners vs Orioles Betting Trends & Stats
|Mariners vs Orioles Player Props
|Mariners vs Orioles Pitching Matchup
|Mariners vs Orioles Prediction
|How to Watch Mariners vs Orioles
|Mariners vs Orioles Odds
Cal Raleigh At The Plate
- Raleigh is hitting .227 with 11 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 24 walks.
- Raleigh has picked up a hit in 55.4% of his 65 games this season, with more than one hit in 21.5% of them.
- In 12.3% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 4% of his trips to the plate.
- Raleigh has picked up an RBI in 27.7% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 12.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 26 games this season (40.0%), including six multi-run games (9.2%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|32
|.248
|AVG
|.204
|.290
|OBP
|.312
|.393
|SLG
|.444
|11
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|7
|16
|RBI
|15
|29/7
|K/BB
|34/17
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
- The Orioles have a 4.30 team ERA that ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to give up 90 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- Bradish gets the start for the Orioles, his 14th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.88 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the right-hander threw five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.88, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are hitting .257 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.