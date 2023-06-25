J.P. Crawford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Orioles - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 6:23 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, J.P. Crawford (.513 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Seattle Mariners play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Bradish. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
In his last game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-5 against the Orioles.
J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
J.P. Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford has 59 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .350.
- He ranks 107th in batting average, 42nd in on base percentage, and 137th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.
- Crawford has gotten at least one hit in 59.4% of his games this season (41 of 69), with at least two hits 15 times (21.7%).
- He has hit a long ball in 7.2% of his games in 2023 (five of 69), and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Crawford has driven home a run in 16 games this year (23.2%), including more than one RBI in 8.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 30 games this year (43.5%), including multiple runs in 10 games.
J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|33
|.260
|AVG
|.225
|.372
|OBP
|.326
|.382
|SLG
|.342
|9
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|14
|32/22
|K/BB
|20/17
|0
|SB
|1
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.2 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Orioles' 4.30 team ERA ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to allow 90 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- Bradish makes the start for the Orioles, his 14th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.88 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed a 3.88 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 13 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .257 to opposing hitters.
