2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Betting Odds, Favorites & Insights – Round 4
After three rounds of play at the 2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Leona Maguire is in the lead (-100), shooting a seven-under 206.
KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Fourth Round Information
- Start Time: 8:15 AM ET
- Venue: Baltusrol GC
- Location: Springfield, New Jersey
- Par/Distance: Par 71/6,621 yards
KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Best Odds to Win
Leona Maguire
- Tee Time: 10:38 AM ET
- Current Rank: 1st (-7)
- Odds to Win: -100
Maguire Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|69
|-2
|4
|2
|6th
|Round 2
|68
|-3
|5
|2
|5th
|Round 3
|69
|-2
|4
|2
|10th
Jenny Shin
- Tee Time: 10:38 AM ET
- Current Rank: 2nd (-6)
- Odds to Win: +350
Shin Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|69
|-2
|5
|3
|6th
|Round 2
|72
|+1
|4
|3
|38th
|Round 3
|66
|-5
|5
|0
|1st
Ruoning Yin
- Tee Time: 10:27 AM ET
- Current Rank: 4th (-4)
- Odds to Win: +1000
Yin Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|67
|-4
|2
|0
|2nd
|Round 2
|73
|+2
|2
|4
|52nd
|Round 3
|69
|-2
|4
|2
|10th
Stephanie Meadow
- Tee Time: 10:38 AM ET
- Current Rank: 3rd (-5)
- Odds to Win: +1100
Meadow Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|73
|+2
|2
|2
|44th
|Round 2
|68
|-3
|4
|1
|5th
|Round 3
|67
|-4
|5
|1
|3rd
Jin-young Ko
- Tee Time: 10:16 AM ET
- Current Rank: 6th (-3)
- Odds to Win: +1100
Ko Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|72
|+1
|5
|4
|33rd
|Round 2
|69
|-2
|6
|4
|9th
|Round 3
|69
|-2
|6
|4
|10th
KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Odds (Rest of Field)
|Name
|Current Rank
|Odds to Win
|Lee-Anne Pace
|4th (-4)
|+2500
|Xiyu Lin
|8th (-2)
|+3000
|Lauren Coughlin
|6th (-3)
|+4000
|Rose Zhang
|12th (-1)
|+5000
|Megan Khang
|8th (-2)
|+5000
|Yuka Saso
|8th (-2)
|+5000
|Mina Harigae
|8th (-2)
|+8000
|Celine Boutier
|12th (-1)
|+8000
|Grace Kim
|12th (-1)
|+10000
|Ashleigh Buhai
|18th (E)
|+12500
