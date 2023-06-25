Sunday's contest between the Baltimore Orioles (46-29) and the Seattle Mariners (37-38) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Orioles securing the victory. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET on June 25.

The Mariners will give the nod to George Kirby (6-6, 3.29 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Orioles will counter with Kyle Bradish (3-3, 3.88 ERA).

Mariners vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: MASN

Mariners vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Orioles 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Mariners Performance Insights

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Mariners have a record of 4-3.

Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Mariners' last 10 games.

This season, the Mariners have won 27 out of the 49 games, or 55.1%, in which they've been favored.

Seattle has a record of 27-22, a 55.1% win rate, when favored by -115 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Mariners, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

Seattle has scored 338 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.

The Mariners have a 3.85 team ERA that ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Mariners Schedule