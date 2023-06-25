Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles hit the field on Sunday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards against George Kirby, who will start for the Seattle Mariners. First pitch is set for 1:35 PM ET.

The Orioles are -105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Mariners (-115). An 8.5-run over/under has been listed for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed Mariners gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mariners vs. Orioles Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -115 -105 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

The Mariners have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Mariners and their opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Mariners' last 10 games. The average over/under established by sportsbooks in Seattle's past three games has been 8.3, a span during which the Mariners and their opponent have hit the over each time.

Read More About This Game

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

The Mariners are 27-22 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 55.1% of those games).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, Seattle has a record of 27-22 (55.1%).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Mariners' implied win probability is 53.5%.

Seattle has played in 75 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 37 times (37-36-2).

The Mariners have covered just 30.8% of their games this season, going 4-9-0 ATS.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 21-17 16-21 10-15 27-21 26-28 11-8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.