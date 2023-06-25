How to Watch the Mariners vs. Orioles Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 25
Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners will meet Anthony Santander and the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, at 1:35 PM ET.
Mariners vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: MASN
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
- Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners rank 16th in MLB play with 87 total home runs.
- Seattle ranks 24th in MLB with a .387 slugging percentage.
- The Mariners' .230 batting average ranks 25th in MLB.
- Seattle has the No. 17 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.5 runs per game (338 total runs).
- The Mariners' .308 on-base percentage ranks 23rd in baseball.
- Mariners hitters strike out 9.7 times per game, the 27th-most in MLB.
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Seattle's pitching staff ranks ninth in the majors.
- Seattle has the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.85).
- Pitchers for the Mariners combine for the No. 3-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.197).
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- George Kirby gets the start for the Mariners, his 15th of the season. He is 6-6 with a 3.29 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, the right-hander threw seven innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Kirby is trying to notch his third straight quality start in this matchup.
- Kirby is looking for his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.2 innings per appearance on the hill.
- In three of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/20/2023
|Yankees
|L 3-1
|Away
|George Kirby
|Gerrit Cole
|6/21/2023
|Yankees
|L 4-2
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|Jhony Brito
|6/22/2023
|Yankees
|W 10-2
|Away
|Bryan Woo
|Domingo Germán
|6/23/2023
|Orioles
|W 13-1
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Kyle Gibson
|6/24/2023
|Orioles
|L 6-4
|Away
|Bryce Miller
|Dean Kremer
|6/25/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|George Kirby
|Kyle Bradish
|6/26/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|Trevor Williams
|6/27/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Bryan Woo
|Jake Irvin
|6/28/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|Patrick Corbin
|6/30/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Yonny Chirinos
|7/1/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|George Kirby
|Tyler Glasnow
