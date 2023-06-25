Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners will meet Anthony Santander and the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, at 1:35 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV Channel: MASN

MASN Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners rank 16th in MLB play with 87 total home runs.

Seattle ranks 24th in MLB with a .387 slugging percentage.

The Mariners' .230 batting average ranks 25th in MLB.

Seattle has the No. 17 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.5 runs per game (338 total runs).

The Mariners' .308 on-base percentage ranks 23rd in baseball.

Mariners hitters strike out 9.7 times per game, the 27th-most in MLB.

The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Seattle's pitching staff ranks ninth in the majors.

Seattle has the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.85).

Pitchers for the Mariners combine for the No. 3-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.197).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

George Kirby gets the start for the Mariners, his 15th of the season. He is 6-6 with a 3.29 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, the right-hander threw seven innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

Kirby is trying to notch his third straight quality start in this matchup.

Kirby is looking for his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.2 innings per appearance on the hill.

In three of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 6/20/2023 Yankees L 3-1 Away George Kirby Gerrit Cole 6/21/2023 Yankees L 4-2 Away Luis Castillo Jhony Brito 6/22/2023 Yankees W 10-2 Away Bryan Woo Domingo Germán 6/23/2023 Orioles W 13-1 Away Logan Gilbert Kyle Gibson 6/24/2023 Orioles L 6-4 Away Bryce Miller Dean Kremer 6/25/2023 Orioles - Away George Kirby Kyle Bradish 6/26/2023 Nationals - Home Luis Castillo Trevor Williams 6/27/2023 Nationals - Home Bryan Woo Jake Irvin 6/28/2023 Nationals - Home Logan Gilbert Patrick Corbin 6/30/2023 Rays - Home Bryce Miller Yonny Chirinos 7/1/2023 Rays - Home George Kirby Tyler Glasnow

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.