The Seattle Mariners (37-38) and the Baltimore Orioles (46-29) will match up in the series rubber match on Sunday, June 25 at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, with George Kirby starting for the Mariners and Kyle Bradish toeing the rubber for the Orioles. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:35 PM ET.

The Mariners are -115 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Orioles (-105). The total for the game is listed at 8.5 runs.

Mariners vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Probable Pitchers: Kirby - SEA (6-6, 3.29 ERA) vs Bradish - BAL (3-3, 3.88 ERA)

Mariners vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Mariners vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Mariners have been favored 49 times and won 27, or 55.1%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Mariners have a 27-22 record (winning 55.1% of their games).

Seattle has a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Mariners have a 4-3 record across the seven games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Seattle combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total four times.

The Orioles have been underdogs in 35 games this season and have come away with the win 17 times (48.6%) in those contests.

The Orioles have a win-loss record of 17-16 when favored by -105 or worse by bookmakers this year.

In six games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Orioles have a record of 2-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Baltimore and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +6600 17th 4th Win AL West +2200 - 4th

