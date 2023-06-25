Bookmakers have set player props for Julio Rodriguez, Adley Rutschman and others when the Seattle Mariners visit the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Orioles Game Info

When: Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: MASN

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Julio Rodríguez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has collected 74 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 41 runs with 17 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .243/.305/.424 so far this year.

Rodriguez hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .238 with a home run, three walks and two RBI.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles Jun. 24 3-for-5 1 1 1 6 1 at Orioles Jun. 23 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 0 at Yankees Jun. 22 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Yankees Jun. 21 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 1 at Yankees Jun. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Ty France Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

France Stats

Ty France has 80 hits with 21 doubles, seven home runs, 19 walks and 34 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .276/.347/.421 on the season.

France Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles Jun. 24 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Jun. 23 3-for-4 2 0 1 3 0 at Yankees Jun. 22 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 0 at Yankees Jun. 21 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Yankees Jun. 20 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Adley Rutschman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Rutschman Stats

Rutschman has collected 73 hits with 11 doubles, 10 home runs and 50 walks. He has driven in 32 runs.

He's slashed .265/.376/.415 on the year.

Rutschman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Mariners Jun. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Rays Jun. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Rays Jun. 20 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 at Cubs Jun. 18 1-for-5 0 0 1 2

Anthony Santander Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Santander Stats

Anthony Santander has 73 hits with 20 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 26 walks and 45 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .267/.332/.491 so far this season.

Santander enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .409 with four home runs and seven RBI.

Santander Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners Jun. 24 4-for-4 1 1 2 7 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 23 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Rays Jun. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Jun. 20 2-for-5 2 1 3 5 0 at Cubs Jun. 18 2-for-5 1 1 1 5 0

