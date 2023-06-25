The Seattle Mariners, including Teoscar Hernandez and his .564 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

Hernandez is batting .256 with 10 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 15 walks.

Hernandez has gotten a hit in 48 of 75 games this season (64.0%), with more than one hit on 22 occasions (29.3%).

He has homered in 13 games this year (17.3%), homering in 4.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 29 games this year (38.7%), Hernandez has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (16.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 26 of 75 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 37 .227 AVG .284 .276 OBP .323 .404 SLG .493 13 XBH 13 6 HR 8 17 RBI 26 51/8 K/BB 47/7 2 SB 2

Orioles Pitching Rankings