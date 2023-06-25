Ty France, with a slugging percentage of .308 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Bradish on the hill, June 25 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Orioles.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Ty France At The Plate

  • France leads Seattle with a slugging percentage of .421, fueled by 28 extra-base hits.
  • He ranks 40th in batting average, 47th in on base percentage, and 88th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in baseball.
  • In 68.9% of his games this season (51 of 74), France has picked up at least one hit, and in 22 of those games (29.7%) he recorded at least two.
  • In six games this season, he has homered (8.1%, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish).
  • In 33.8% of his games this season, France has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 37 games this season (50.0%), including nine multi-run games (12.2%).

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
37 GP 36
.295 AVG .258
.381 OBP .313
.504 SLG .344
17 XBH 11
6 HR 1
23 RBI 11
26/12 K/BB 29/7
1 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.2 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
  • The Orioles have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.30).
  • The Orioles rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (90 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Orioles are sending Bradish (3-3) to the mound to make his 14th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.88 ERA and 60 strikeouts through 65 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.88, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are batting .257 against him.
