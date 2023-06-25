Ty France Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Orioles - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 6:23 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ty France, with a slugging percentage of .308 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Bradish on the hill, June 25 at 1:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Orioles.
Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ty France? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Mariners Injury Report
|Mariners vs Orioles Betting Trends & Stats
|Mariners vs Orioles Player Props
|Mariners vs Orioles Pitching Matchup
|Mariners vs Orioles Prediction
|How to Watch Mariners vs Orioles
|Mariners vs Orioles Odds
Ty France At The Plate
- France leads Seattle with a slugging percentage of .421, fueled by 28 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 40th in batting average, 47th in on base percentage, and 88th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in baseball.
- In 68.9% of his games this season (51 of 74), France has picked up at least one hit, and in 22 of those games (29.7%) he recorded at least two.
- In six games this season, he has homered (8.1%, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish).
- In 33.8% of his games this season, France has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 37 games this season (50.0%), including nine multi-run games (12.2%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|36
|.295
|AVG
|.258
|.381
|OBP
|.313
|.504
|SLG
|.344
|17
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|1
|23
|RBI
|11
|26/12
|K/BB
|29/7
|1
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.2 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Orioles have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.30).
- The Orioles rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (90 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Orioles are sending Bradish (3-3) to the mound to make his 14th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.88 ERA and 60 strikeouts through 65 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.88, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are batting .257 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.