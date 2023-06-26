On Monday, Cal Raleigh (hitting .324 in his past 10 games) and the Seattle Mariners face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Trevor Williams. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Orioles.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023

Monday, June 26, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams

Trevor Williams TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

Raleigh is hitting .228 with 11 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 24 walks.

Raleigh enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .300 with two homers.

In 37 of 66 games this year (56.1%) Raleigh has had a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (21.2%).

He has homered in 13.6% of his games in 2023, and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 19 games this season (28.8%), Raleigh has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (13.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 27 of 66 games this season, and more than once 6 times.

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 33 .248 AVG .207 .290 OBP .313 .393 SLG .468 11 XBH 12 3 HR 8 16 RBI 17 29/7 K/BB 34/17 0 SB 0

