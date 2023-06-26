J.P. Crawford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Nationals - June 26
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 6:25 AM AKDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, J.P. Crawford (batting .189 in his past 10 games) and the Seattle Mariners play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Trevor Williams. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Orioles.
J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Explore More About This Game
J.P. Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford has 59 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .348.
- He ranks 111th in batting average, 47th in on base percentage, and 141st in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB.
- Crawford has recorded a hit in 41 of 70 games this season (58.6%), including 15 multi-hit games (21.4%).
- In 7.1% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Crawford has had at least one RBI in 22.9% of his games this season (16 of 70), with more than one RBI six times (8.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 30 games this year, with multiple runs 10 times.
J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|34
|.260
|AVG
|.220
|.372
|OBP
|.324
|.382
|SLG
|.333
|9
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|14
|32/22
|K/BB
|22/18
|0
|SB
|1
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
- The Nationals' 4.66 team ERA ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to give up 103 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
- The Nationals will send Williams (4-4) to the mound to make his 16th start of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.14 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
- The 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.14, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .268 batting average against him.
