On Monday, J.P. Crawford (batting .189 in his past 10 games) and the Seattle Mariners play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Trevor Williams. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023

Monday, June 26, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Trevor Williams TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

Crawford has 59 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .348.

He ranks 111th in batting average, 47th in on base percentage, and 141st in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB.

Crawford has recorded a hit in 41 of 70 games this season (58.6%), including 15 multi-hit games (21.4%).

In 7.1% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.

Crawford has had at least one RBI in 22.9% of his games this season (16 of 70), with more than one RBI six times (8.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in 30 games this year, with multiple runs 10 times.

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 34 .260 AVG .220 .372 OBP .324 .382 SLG .333 9 XBH 10 3 HR 2 11 RBI 14 32/22 K/BB 22/18 0 SB 1

Nationals Pitching Rankings