Jarred Kelenic Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Nationals - June 26
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 6:24 AM AKDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jarred Kelenic -- with a slugging percentage of .229 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Washington Nationals, with Trevor Williams on the mound, on June 26 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Orioles.
Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Explore More About This Game
Jarred Kelenic At The Plate
- Kelenic leads Seattle with 65 hits, batting .249 this season with 30 extra-base hits.
- Kelenic has reached base via a hit in 49 games this year (of 72 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 15.3% of his games in 2023 (11 of 72), and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Kelenic has an RBI in 27 of 72 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 24 times this season (33.3%), including six games with multiple runs (8.3%).
Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|38
|.238
|AVG
|.259
|.304
|OBP
|.338
|.426
|SLG
|.482
|13
|XBH
|17
|4
|HR
|7
|17
|RBI
|18
|46/11
|K/BB
|49/17
|5
|SB
|5
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Nationals have a 4.66 team ERA that ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (103 total, 1.3 per game).
- Williams gets the start for the Nationals, his 16th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.14 ERA and 58 strikeouts through 76 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance came on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 31-year-old has a 4.14 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .268 to opposing hitters.
