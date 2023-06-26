Jarred Kelenic -- with a slugging percentage of .229 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Washington Nationals, with Trevor Williams on the mound, on June 26 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Orioles.

Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023

Monday, June 26, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams

Trevor Williams TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Explore More About This Game

Jarred Kelenic At The Plate

Kelenic leads Seattle with 65 hits, batting .249 this season with 30 extra-base hits.

Kelenic has reached base via a hit in 49 games this year (of 72 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 15.3% of his games in 2023 (11 of 72), and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

Kelenic has an RBI in 27 of 72 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 24 times this season (33.3%), including six games with multiple runs (8.3%).

Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 38 .238 AVG .259 .304 OBP .338 .426 SLG .482 13 XBH 17 4 HR 7 17 RBI 18 46/11 K/BB 49/17 5 SB 5

