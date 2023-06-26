Monday's game at T-Mobile Park has the Seattle Mariners (37-39) squaring off against the Washington Nationals (30-47) at 9:40 PM ET (on June 26). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 4-3 victory for the Mariners, so expect a tight matchup.

The Mariners will give the ball to Luis Castillo (4-6, 2.89 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Nationals will counter with Trevor Williams (4-4, 4.14 ERA).

Mariners vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, June 26, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Mariners vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Mariners 4, Nationals 3.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Mariners' last 10 games.

This season, the Mariners have won 27 out of the 50 games, or 54%, in which they've been favored.

Seattle has been at least -250 moneyline favorites five times this season and won each of those games.

The implied probability of a win from the Mariners, based on the moneyline, is 71.4%.

Seattle ranks 17th in the majors with 340 total runs scored this season.

The Mariners have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.83).

Mariners Schedule