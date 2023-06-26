Ty France and the Seattle Mariners will meet Jeimer Candelario and the Washington Nationals on Monday at T-Mobile Park, at 9:40 PM ET.

The Nationals have been listed as +200 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Mariners (-250). The matchup's over/under has been listed at 8 runs.

Mariners vs. Nationals Odds & Info

Date: Monday, June 26, 2023

Monday, June 26, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -250 +200 8 -105 -115 - - -

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

The Mariners have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Mariners and their opponents are 3-6-1 in their last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Mariners' last 10 games.

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

The Mariners have been the moneyline favorite 50 total times this season. They've gone 27-23 in those games.

Seattle has played five times as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter, and won in each game.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Mariners' implied win probability is 71.4%.

In the 76 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Seattle, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 37 times (37-37-2).

The Mariners have a 4-9-0 record against the spread this season (covering only 30.8% of the time).

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 21-17 16-22 10-16 27-21 26-29 11-8

