The Seattle Mariners and Washington Nationals will play on Monday at T-Mobile Park, at 9:40 PM ET, with Ty France and Jeimer Candelario among those expected to produce at the plate.

Mariners vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, June 26, 2023

Time: 9:40 PM ET

TV Channel: MLB Network

Location: Seattle, Washington

Venue: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners rank 17th in MLB play with 88 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.

Seattle is 24th in MLB with a .386 slugging percentage.

The Mariners' .228 batting average ranks 26th in the majors.

Seattle ranks 17th in runs scored with 340 (4.5 per game).

The Mariners are 24th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .307.

The Mariners strike out 9.8 times per game, the fourth-worst mark in the majors.

The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by Seattle's pitching staff ranks ninth in the majors.

Seattle has a 3.83 team ERA that ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Mariners have the third-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.194).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Luis Castillo makes the start for the Mariners, his 16th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 2.89 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 87 1/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the New York Yankees, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.

Castillo enters the outing with seven quality starts under his belt this year.

Castillo will look to build on a 16-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.8 innings per appearance).

In five of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 6/21/2023 Yankees L 4-2 Away Luis Castillo Jhony Brito 6/22/2023 Yankees W 10-2 Away Bryan Woo Domingo Germán 6/23/2023 Orioles W 13-1 Away Logan Gilbert Kyle Gibson 6/24/2023 Orioles L 6-4 Away Bryce Miller Dean Kremer 6/25/2023 Orioles L 3-2 Away George Kirby Kyle Bradish 6/26/2023 Nationals - Home Luis Castillo Trevor Williams 6/27/2023 Nationals - Home Bryan Woo Jake Irvin 6/28/2023 Nationals - Home Logan Gilbert Patrick Corbin 6/30/2023 Rays - Home Bryce Miller Shane McClanahan 7/1/2023 Rays - Home George Kirby Tyler Glasnow 7/2/2023 Rays - Home Luis Castillo Taj Bradley

