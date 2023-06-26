Ty France and the Seattle Mariners (37-39) will host Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals (30-47) at T-Mobile Park on Monday, June 26, with a start time of 9:40 PM ET.

The favored Mariners have -250 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +200. The total for the contest has been listed at 8 runs.

Mariners vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, June 26, 2023

Monday, June 26, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo - SEA (4-6, 2.89 ERA) vs Trevor Williams - WSH (4-4, 4.14 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Mariners vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Looking to wager on the Mariners and Nationals matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick primer. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Mariners (-250), for instance -- will win. It's that simple! If the Mariners bring home the win, and you bet $10, you'd get $14.00 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, such as player props (will Ty France get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Mariners vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have entered the game as favorites 50 times this season and won 27, or 54%, of those games.

The Mariners have won all five games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for Seattle.

The Mariners played as the moneyline favorite for seven of their last 10 games, and went 3-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Seattle and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Nationals have been victorious in 27, or 38%, of the 71 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Nationals have a win-loss record of 2-5 when favored by +200 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 3-7 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Mariners vs. Nationals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Julio Rodríguez 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-118) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+140) Ty France 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+145) J.P. Crawford 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+200) Jarred Kelenic 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+175) Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+130)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +6600 17th 4th Win AL West +2200 - 4th

Think the Mariners can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Seattle and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.