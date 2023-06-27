The Seattle Mariners and Cal Raleigh, who went 0-for-5 last time in action, battle Jake Irvin and the Washington Nationals at T-Mobile Park, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Nationals.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin

Jake Irvin TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Cal Raleigh? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

Raleigh is hitting .223 with 11 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 24 walks.

Raleigh has reached base via a hit in 37 games this season (of 67 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.

In 13.4% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 28.4% of his games this year, Raleigh has notched at least one RBI. In nine of those games (13.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 27 of 67 games this season, and more than once 6 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 33 .238 AVG .207 .279 OBP .313 .377 SLG .468 11 XBH 12 3 HR 8 16 RBI 17 30/7 K/BB 34/17 0 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings