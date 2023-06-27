The Seattle Mariners, including J.P. Crawford and his .528 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Jake Irvin and the Washington Nationals at T-Mobile Park, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-3 against the Nationals.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin

Jake Irvin TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

Crawford leads Seattle with an OBP of .356 this season while batting .245 with 42 walks and 42 runs scored.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 103rd, his on-base percentage ranks 32nd, and he is 129th in the league in slugging.

In 59.2% of his games this year (42 of 71), Crawford has picked up at least one hit, and in 16 of those games (22.5%) he recorded at least two.

He has homered in six games this year (8.5%), leaving the park in 2% of his plate appearances.

Crawford has had at least one RBI in 23.9% of his games this season (17 of 71), with two or more RBI six times (8.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 43.7% of his games this season (31 of 71), with two or more runs 11 times (15.5%).

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 34 .270 AVG .220 .387 OBP .324 .413 SLG .333 10 XBH 10 4 HR 2 12 RBI 14 33/24 K/BB 22/18 0 SB 1

Nationals Pitching Rankings