Tuesday's game at T-Mobile Park has the Seattle Mariners (38-39) squaring off against the Washington Nationals (30-48) at 9:40 PM ET (on June 27). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 win for the Mariners, so expect a competitive matchup.

The probable starters are Bryan Woo (1-1) for the Mariners and Jake Irvin (1-4) for the Nationals.

Mariners vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

Mariners vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Mariners 5, Nationals 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 4-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Mariners have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Mariners have won 28 out of the 51 games, or 54.9%, in which they've been favored.

Seattle is undefeated in nine games this season when favored by -225 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Mariners.

Seattle ranks 17th in the majors with 348 total runs scored this season.

The Mariners have a 3.82 team ERA that ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.

Mariners Schedule