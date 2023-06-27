Jake Irvin takes the mound for the Washington Nationals on Tuesday at T-Mobile Park against Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Mariners vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 15th in MLB action with 90 total home runs.

Seattle is 24th in MLB with a .388 slugging percentage.

The Mariners have the fifth-worst batting average in the majors (.230).

Seattle has the No. 17 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.5 runs per game (348 total runs).

The Mariners' .308 on-base percentage is 23rd in baseball.

Mariners hitters strike out 9.8 times per game, the 29th-most in baseball.

Seattle's pitching staff ranks ninth in the majors with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

Seattle's 3.82 team ERA ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.

Mariners pitchers combine for the No. 3 WHIP in MLB (1.198).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Bryan Woo gets the start for the Mariners, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.09 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last appeared on Thursday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed 5 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up two hits.

Woo will try to go five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 4.3 frames per outing.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 6/22/2023 Yankees W 10-2 Away Bryan Woo Domingo Germán 6/23/2023 Orioles W 13-1 Away Logan Gilbert Kyle Gibson 6/24/2023 Orioles L 6-4 Away Bryce Miller Dean Kremer 6/25/2023 Orioles L 3-2 Away George Kirby Kyle Bradish 6/26/2023 Nationals W 8-4 Home Luis Castillo Trevor Williams 6/27/2023 Nationals - Home Bryan Woo Jake Irvin 6/28/2023 Nationals - Home Logan Gilbert Patrick Corbin 6/30/2023 Rays - Home Bryce Miller Shane McClanahan 7/1/2023 Rays - Home George Kirby Tyler Glasnow 7/2/2023 Rays - Home Luis Castillo Taj Bradley 7/3/2023 Giants - Away Bryan Woo Alex Wood

