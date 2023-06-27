The Seattle Mariners (38-39) and Washington Nationals (30-48) take the field on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET, at T-Mobile Park.

The probable pitchers are Bryan Woo (1-1) for the Mariners and Jake Irvin (1-4) for the Nationals.

Mariners vs. Nationals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Probable Pitchers: Woo - SEA (1-1, 5.09 ERA) vs Irvin - WSH (1-4, 4.93 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryan Woo

The Mariners will hand the ball to Woo (1-1) for his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Thursday, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings without allowing a run on two hits in a matchup with the New York Yankees.

The 23-year-old has pitched to a 5.09 ERA this season with 12.7 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.5 walks per nine across four games.

Woo has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jake Irvin

Irvin makes the start for the Nationals, his 10th of the season. He is 1-4 with a 4.93 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's last appearance came on Thursday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.

During nine games this season, the 26-year-old has put up a 4.93 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .258 to his opponents.

Irvin has two quality starts under his belt this year.

Irvin will look to last five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 4.7 frames per outing.

In one of his nine total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

