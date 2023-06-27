The Seattle Mariners and Mike Ford (.385 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starter Jake Irvin and the Washington Nationals at T-Mobile Park, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Nationals.

Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin

Jake Irvin TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Read More About This Game

Mike Ford At The Plate

Ford is hitting .200 with six home runs and a walk.

Ford has picked up a hit in 30.0% of his 20 games this season, with at least two hits in 15.0% of those games.

Looking at the 20 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in four of them (20.0%), and in 11.3% of his trips to the plate.

Ford has driven in a run in six games this season (30.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in seven of 20 games (35.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 13 .294 AVG .152 .294 OBP .194 .647 SLG .515 2 XBH 4 2 HR 4 4 RBI 5 7/0 K/BB 11/1 0 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings