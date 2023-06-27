Tiffany Mitchell and Ezi Magbegor will duke it out when the Minnesota Lynx (4-9) play the Seattle Storm (4-9) at Target Center on Tuesday, June 27 at 8:00 PM ET.

Minnesota, led by Napheesa Collier with eight points and seven rebounds, fell short in an 89-68 defeat versus Connecticut in their last game. Dorka Juhasz added eight points and six rebounds. With a final score of 97-74, Seattle defeated Phoenix the last time out. Jewell Loyd led the team (24 PTS, 7 REB, 4 STL, 53.3 FG%, 3-6 from 3PT).

Check out the latest odds on this matchup and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. New to BetMGM? Use our link and promo code GNPLAY for a bonus offer for first-time players!

Lynx vs. Storm Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Lynx (-130 to win)

Lynx (-130 to win) Who's the underdog?: Storm (+105 to win)

Storm (+105 to win) What's the spread?: Lynx (-2.5)

Lynx (-2.5) What's the over/under?: 161.5

161.5 When: Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: CBS Sports Network, FOX13, and Prime Video

Watch the WNBA live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Storm Season Stats

The Storm score 78 points per game and allow 84, making them eighth in the WNBA offensively and eighth on defense.

On the boards, Seattle is third-worst in the WNBA in rebounds (32.8 per game). It is third-worst in rebounds conceded (36.5 per game).

With 16.6 assists per game, the Storm are worst in the league.

At 12.8 turnovers committed per game and 14.3 turnovers forced, Seattle is fourth and fourth in the league, respectively.

In 2023 the Storm are third-best in the league in 3-point makes (8.8 per game), and third-best in 3-point percentage (35.3%).

In 2023 Seattle is ninth in the league in 3-pointers allowed (8 per game) and worst in defensive 3-point percentage (38.1%).

Ready to put your picks to the test? Use code GNPLAY at this link to get a bonus offer for new players at BetMGM.

Storm Home/Away Splits

At home the Storm score 74.9 points per game, 10.1 less than on the road (85). On defense they concede 81.3 points per game at home, 8.7 less than on the road (90).

Seattle grabs fewer rebounds per game at home (32.7) than away (33), and it concedes more boards at home (37.9) than on the road (33.3).

At home the Storm are averaging 15.9 assists per game, 2.4 less than away (18.3).

At home, Seattle commits 12.3 turnovers per game, 1.7 fewer than on the road (14). The team forces 15.8 turnovers per game at home, 4.8 more than on the road (11).

At home the Storm sink 7.6 treys per game, 4.2 less than away (11.8). They shoot 31.8% from beyond the arc at home, 10.2% lower than away (42%).

At home, Seattle concedes 7.7 treys per game, 1.1 fewer than away (8.8). It concedes 37.7% shooting from beyond the arc at home, 1.2% lower than on the road (38.9%).

Storm Moneyline and ATS Records

This season, the Storm have been the underdog 11 times and won three, or 27.3%, of those games.

The Storm have a record of 3-7, a 30% win rate, when they're set as an underdog of +105 or more by bookmakers this season.

Seattle's record against the spread is 8-4-0.

Against the spread, as a 2.5-point underdog or more, Seattle is 7-3.

The implied probability of a win by the Storm based on the moneyline is 48.8%.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.