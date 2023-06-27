Storm vs. Lynx: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 8:44 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at Target Center, Jewell Loyd and the Seattle Storm (4-9) face Napheesa Collier and the Minnesota Lynx (4-9), starting at 8:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network, FOX13, and Prime Video.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Storm vs. Lynx matchup.
Storm vs. Lynx Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network, FOX13, and Prime Video
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Arena: Target Center
Storm vs. Lynx Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Lynx Moneyline
|Storm Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Lynx (-3)
|160.5
|-165
|+140
|BetMGM
|Lynx (-3.5)
|160.5
|-155
|+125
|PointsBet
|Lynx (-3.5)
|160.5
|-160
|+120
|Tipico
|Lynx (-2.5)
|163.5
|-140
|+110
Storm vs. Lynx Betting Trends
- The Lynx have covered five times in 13 games with a spread this season.
- The Storm are 8-4-0 ATS this season.
- Minnesota has not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.
- Seattle has covered the spread seven times this year (7-3 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.
- So far this season, four out of the Lynx's 13 games have gone over the point total.
- So far this year, six out of the Storm's 12 games with an over/under have hit the over.
