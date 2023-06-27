How to Watch the Storm vs. Lynx Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 10:28 AM AKDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Two of the league's top scorers take the court -- Napheesa Collier (fourth, 20.9 points per game) and Jewell Loyd (first, 25.4) -- when the Minnesota Lynx (4-9) host the Seattle Storm (4-9) on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network, FOX13, and Prime Video.
Storm vs. Lynx Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Target Center
Key Stats for Storm vs. Lynx
- Seattle's 78 points per game are just 4.8 fewer points than the 82.8 Minnesota gives up.
- Seattle has shot at a 39.3% clip from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points less than the 44.1% shooting opponents of Minnesota have averaged.
- The Storm have put together a 2-1 straight-up record in games they shoot above 44.1% from the field.
- Seattle shoots 35.3% from three-point distance this season. That's only 0.2 percentage points higher than Minnesota has allowed its opponents to shoot from deep (35.1%).
- The Storm have a 3-3 record when the team hits more than 35.1% of their three-point attempts.
- Minnesota and Seattle rebound at about the same rate, with Minnesota averaging 2.7 more rebounds per game.
