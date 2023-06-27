The Seattle Mariners and Ty France (.317 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Jake Irvin and the Washington Nationals at T-Mobile Park, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-5) against the Nationals.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Ty France At The Plate

France leads Seattle in slugging percentage (.415) thanks to 28 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 45th, his on-base percentage ranks 56th, and he is 96th in the league in slugging.

In 69.7% of his games this year (53 of 76), France has picked up at least one hit, and in 22 of those games (28.9%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a long ball in six games this year (7.9%), leaving the park in 2.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 26 games this year (34.2%), France has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (9.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in 37 games this year, with multiple runs nine times.

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 37 .292 AVG .258 .376 OBP .311 .493 SLG .342 17 XBH 11 6 HR 1 24 RBI 11 26/12 K/BB 31/7 1 SB 0

