The Seattle Mariners and Dylan Moore, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, battle Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals at T-Mobile Park, Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.

Dylan Moore Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Dylan Moore At The Plate

Moore is batting .059 with a home run and three walks.

Moore has gotten a hit once in eight games this year, but has had no games with more than one.

He has homered in one game this season.

Moore has driven in a run in one game this year.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Dylan Moore Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 4 .000 AVG .111 .111 OBP .273 .000 SLG .444 0 XBH 1 0 HR 1 0 RBI 1 5/1 K/BB 6/2 0 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings