Jarred Kelenic Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Nationals - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 2:23 AM AKDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jarred Kelenic -- .143 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Washington Nationals, with Patrick Corbin on the hill, on June 28 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Nationals.
Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Explore More About This Game
Jarred Kelenic At The Plate
- Kelenic has 17 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 31 walks while batting .247.
- Kelenic has picked up a hit in 67.6% of his 74 games this year, with multiple hits in 17.6% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 11 games this year (14.9%), leaving the park in 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 36.5% of his games this year, Kelenic has picked up at least one RBI. In six of those games (8.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 26 games this season (35.1%), including multiple runs in seven games.
Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|38
|.234
|AVG
|.259
|.313
|OBP
|.338
|.414
|SLG
|.482
|13
|XBH
|17
|4
|HR
|7
|17
|RBI
|18
|51/14
|K/BB
|49/17
|6
|SB
|5
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Nationals have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.68).
- Nationals pitchers combine to allow 106 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
- Corbin (4-9) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his 17th start of the season. He has a 5.32 ERA in 89 2/3 innings pitched, with 57 strikeouts.
- His last time out was on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when the left-hander threw five innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old ranks 62nd in ERA (5.32), 65th in WHIP (1.606), and 64th in K/9 (5.7).
