Wednesday's contest at T-Mobile Park has the Seattle Mariners (38-40) taking on the Washington Nationals (31-48) at 4:10 PM (on June 28). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 win for the Mariners, who is a small favorite based on our model.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Logan Gilbert (5-4) to the mound, while Patrick Corbin (4-9) will answer the bell for the Nationals.

Mariners vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

Mariners vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Mariners 5, Nationals 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 3-4.

When it comes to hitting the over, Seattle and its opponents are 5-4-1 in its last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Mariners' last 10 games.

This season, the Mariners have won 28 out of the 52 games, or 53.8%, in which they've been favored.

Seattle has been at least -250 moneyline favorites six times this season and won each of those games.

The Mariners have a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Seattle has scored 352 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.

The Mariners have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.82).

Mariners Schedule